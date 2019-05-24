“For our God is a consuming Fire” Hebrews 12:29
2021 Lift Jesus Higher Rally will be a LIVE stream event on February 27, 2021.
Session 1 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm and Session 2 from 7:00 to 9:45 pm
About LJHR
Lift Jesus Higher Rally (LJHR) is an annual event for Youth and Adults that focuses on evangelizing through uplifting music, testimonials, reflections, Divine Mercy celebration and Eucharistic Adoration.
2021 LJHR - What to expect?
Whether you are coming for the first time or the twenty-ninth time, the Lift Jesus Higher Rally will open the door for God’s graces and blessings to flow into your life. It will be a day of compelling talks, spirit-filled praise and worship, and much more. Our special guest this year is Fr. Mathias Thelen.
2021 LJHR - Watch LIVE
The 2021 Lift Jesus Higher Rally will be a virtual event, LIVE streamed on YouTube, on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from Ann Arbor, MI (U.S.A.). The LIVE stream will be available on the day of the Event. Session 1 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm and Session 2 from 7:00 to 9:45 pm. No registration necessary, just click the link below to access the live feed on February 27.
2021 LJHR - Want to attend in-person?
Limited ONSITE attendance is available for the LIVE broadcast at Christ the King Catholic Church in Ann Arbor, MI. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and attendance is capped at 275 (which is subject to change with the dynamic nature of local covid-19 regulations). For more information or to reserve your spot today, visit our Eventbrite page.
Come to be joyful. be healed. give thanks.
Looking forward to seeing you...
“For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” Jeremiah 29:11